Q3 2021 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Okay. Thank you, Renata, and good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for joining our conference call. The board has just approved the first 9 months, 1 hour ago, our results of '21. And we are, let's say, very happy because we continued with our significative industrial, I underline industrial, and economic growth driven by sustainability