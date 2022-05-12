May 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the A2A First Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Renata Bonfiglio, IR Manager. Please go ahead, madam.
Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. Today, the results will be presented by Renato Mazzoncini, CEO; and Filippo Torcetta, Head of Planning. The Q&A session will be based on the questions present by the financial analysts. I now hand you over to Renato Mazzoncini. Please go ahead.
Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director
Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our conference call for the first quarter results. So it's a quarter very particular, '22 started with the Russian-Ukraine war. So with a huge increasing in volatility in energy and raw material prices and with an aggregate inflationary pressure so a little
Q1 2022 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...