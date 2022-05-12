Q1 2022 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Renata Bonfiglio - A2A S.p.A. - IR Manager



Renata Bonfiglio: Thank you very much. Good afternoon, and welcome to our conference call. Today, the results will be presented by Renato Mazzoncini, CEO; and Filippo Torcetta, Head of Planning.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Okay. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining our conference call for the first quarter results. So it's a quarter very particular, '22 started with the Russian-Ukraine war. So with a huge increasing in volatility in energy and raw material prices and with an aggregate inflationary pressure so a little