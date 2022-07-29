Q2 2022 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, GM & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. I think you have received or seen the presentation. I will go through the presentation very rapidly so that we can then have a Q&A session. Let me tell you that we are very good because of the results of the first half of 2022. Page 3 of the presentation, you see a number of highlights of the period under review. Now we always have the 2 pillars, energy transition and circular economy.



As to the energy transition, we have completed the upgrade of the Cassano plant, 70 megawatts have entered the capacity market with delivery in 2022. Then we have accelerated the use of renewable energy sources. As you know, we completed