A2A SpA To Provide 2021-2030 Business Plan update Transcript

Nov 23, 2022 / NTS GMT

Mr. Renato Mazzoncini, CEO of A2A.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, MD, GM & Executive Director



Good morning to all of you and welcome to our conference presenting -- conference call presenting an update of our Strategic Plan spanning 2021-2030. If you notice, we named it Towards Green Autonomy because what happened in 2022, of course, put energy autonomy at the center everyone's dialogue and discussion. So we put it on the center of our strategic plan update.



I have Luca Moroni here with me. He is the CFO. He only -- he joined us a few months ago, and he will tell you about the financials.



Let's start. Let's dive into it right away. So a brief reference to our brand. We are a life company, and we keep pushing and focusing on what we do. We are focusing on energy, water and on the environment. And we, of course, focus on central topics that affect life quality and