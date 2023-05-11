Q1 2023 A2A SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano - A2A S.p.A. - Executive Chairman of the Board



Marco Emilio Angelo Patuano: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome. Thank you very much indeed for taking part in our call presenting our results. We will be talking and commenting results with our CEO, Renato Mazzoncini; and CFO, Luca Moroni. Without any further ado, I hand over to Dr. Renato Mazzoncini.



Renato Mazzoncini - A2A S.p.A. - CEO, MD, GM & Executive Director



Welcome, everyone. We are very happy with the results in Q1. You have received the slides. I will try to follow them as much as possible. In this quarter, we have recorded very good results, confirming the soundness of the strategic decisions we have taken starting in 2022 with our business plan in 2022. There could have been challenges. On the contrary. We have a successful