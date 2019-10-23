Oct 23, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Asetek third quarter earnings conference call. (Operator's Instructions). I must also advise you that the conference is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 23rd of October 2019.
I would now like to hand the call over to your first speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead, sir.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO&Member of Executive Board
Very good. Thank you, operator. Welcome all to this Q3 2019 earnings call. Our Board, they met last night, and they approved the report that we issued out this morning. And we, of course, have this quarterly presentation available for you also. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I have with me here, our CEO and founder, AndrÃ© Eriksen. Good morning.
AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder - CEO & Member of Executive Board
Good morning.
Peter Dam Madsen -
Q3 2019 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 23, 2019 / 06:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...