Q4 2019 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Asetek Fourth Quarter 2019 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would like to advise you that your conference is being recorded today, on Wednesday, the 26th of February, 2020. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead, sir.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thank you, Annette, and good morning, everybody. We're coming to you from Denmark, Aalborg today, where we -- where our Board met last night. They approved 3 reports that we released this morning, the quarterly report, the presentation that we're going to give you now and then the annual report that they submitted to our Annual General Meeting, which is going to be on April 22 this year. And so with that, we are ready to go through the Asetek Q4 2019 results.



Again, my name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I have here with me AndrÃ© Sloth Eriksen, our founder and CEO. Good morning, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©