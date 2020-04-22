Q1 2020 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to today Asetek Q1 2020 Presentation. (Operator Instructions)



I must also advise your presentation is being recorded today on Wednesday, the 22nd of April 2020. And I would now like to hand the meeting over to your host today Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thank you. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to this presentation of the Q1 2020 Asetek results. Our Board met a few hours ago and approved the presentation and the report, and the report was made public 1 hour ago. I'm Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO, and I have with me here AndrÃ© Slott Eriksen, who is our founder and CEO. Good morning, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO



Good morning.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Very good. Today, by the way, is