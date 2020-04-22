Apr 22, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Asetek 2020 Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today. And I would now like to hand over the conference to your speaker, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Very good. Thank you, Sarah, for the introduction, and welcome to this Asetek 2020 Annual General Meeting. These are indeed absurd times. And due to the COVID-19 virus, we have requested that everybody stays away physically from the actual board -- no, the Actual General meeting here. And we are grateful that you have lived up to that request. That also means that we are only -- and we have to suffice here with the absolute bare minimum of physical presence. And if I just run through the actual participants here in the room. We have the Chairman of the meeting, who is also our attorney, Mr. Tyge Rasmussen. Hi, Tyge.
Tyge Rasmussen;Kromann Reumert;Partner
Asetek A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 22, 2020 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...