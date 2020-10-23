Q3 2020 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 06:30AM GMT

Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thank you, operator, and thank you, audience, and welcome to this Asetek Q3 2020 presentation. The Board, they met last night, and they discussed the report we are about to give you, and we released it a few minutes ago. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO here, and I have with me AndrÃ© Sloth Eriksen, who is our CEO and founder.



AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO



Good morning.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Good morning, AndrÃ©. So if I lean out over and look out the window, then I can see quite