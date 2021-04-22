Apr 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Asetek 2021 Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Thank you, Sarah. Let me just start out by stating that we are in the room here, our Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jukka Pertola, the Chairman of the meeting, our Attorney, Tyge Rasmussen, our Auditor, Mr. Mads Melgaard, our CEO, Andre Sloth Eriksen and myself, the CFO, Peter Madsen.
With that, I'll hand over the microphone to Chairman of the Board, Jukka.
Jukka Pertola - Asetek A/S-Independent Chairman
Thank you, Peter, and dear shareholders, welcome to this year's Annual General Meeting of Asetek. It is somewhat different general meeting than under normal conditions due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. And to protect
Asetek A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...