Asetek A/S Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2021 / 09:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Asetek 2021 Annual General Meeting. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Peter Madsen. Please go ahead.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thank you, Sarah. Let me just start out by stating that we are in the room here, our Chairman of the Board, Mr. Jukka Pertola, the Chairman of the meeting, our Attorney, Tyge Rasmussen, our Auditor, Mr. Mads Melgaard, our CEO, Andre Sloth Eriksen and myself, the CFO, Peter Madsen.



With that, I'll hand over the microphone to Chairman of the Board, Jukka.



Jukka Pertola - Asetek A/S-Independent Chairman



Thank you, Peter, and dear shareholders, welcome to this year's Annual General Meeting of Asetek. It is somewhat different general meeting than under normal conditions due to the risk of spreading COVID-19. And to protect