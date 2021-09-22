Asetek A/S Guidance Call Transcript

Sep 22, 2021 / 02:30PM GMT
Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Very good. It's 4:30 p.m. here in Aalborg, where we are coming to you from today. Welcome to this Asetek update to our full year 2021 guidance call. We issued a stock exchange release earlier via the stock exchange in Oslo, and we have developed a couple of slides, a few slides that we would want to develop on with some commentary now.
My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I'm joined here in this room by John Hamill, our COO; and then on a different line, we have our CEO, Andre Sloth Eriksen. Andre, he will walk us through the slides and explain what happened and our future plans. And we will then take questions. (Operator Instructions)
With that, Andre, the floor is yours. And moderator, if you can flip 2 slides forward, please.
Andre Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO
Yes. Good afternoon. So let's jump right into it and look only 5, 6 weeks back and look at our Q2 report, what was said and what was guided back then.
