Asetek A/S Guidance Call Transcript

Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Welcome to this Asetek update to our full year 2021 guidance call. We issued a stock exchange release earlier via the stock exchange in Oslo.



My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. I'm joined here in this room by John Hamill, our COO; and then on a different line, we have our CEO, Andre Sloth Eriksen. Andre, he will walk us through the slides and explain what happened and our future plans.



With that, Andre, the floor is yours. And moderator, if you can flip 2 slides forward, please.



Andre Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO



Yes. Good afternoon. So let's jump right into it and look only 5, 6 weeks back and look at our Q2 report, what was said and what was guided back then.