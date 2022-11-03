Q3 2022 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 03, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



And with that, thank you, and welcome to this Q3 2022 Asetek AS earnings call. My name is Peter Madsen, I'm the CFO. Next to me is sitting Andre Eriksen, who is the CEO. Hello, Andre.



Andre Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-Founder&CEO



Hello.



Peter Dam Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Our Board met yesterday for one of the annual strategy sessions with the full management team and then the Board met this morning again for its ordinary Board meeting, and they processed and then approved the report that we issued a few hours ago. We will go through the presentation. And as the operator Daisy said, there's the option for you to call in and pose your questions verbally. But there is also in front of you on your computer, there is the option for you to type in a question as we go, and we will then gather those questions and go through them at the end of the presentation. With that,