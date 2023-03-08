Full Year 2022 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to today's Asetek Q4 and annual 2022 financial report and earnings call. My name is Bailey, and I'll be the operator for today's call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to pass the conference over to Peter Madsen, CFO. Please go ahead when you're ready.



Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Thanks, Bailey. And thank you and welcome, everybody, to this Asetek Q4 2022 and annual earnings call. Our Board met last night, and they transacted and then approved the annual report and the quarterly report.



The annual report will be released a little bit later today. They had to be finalized, audit wise, on something called ESIF tracking. That was a little -- there was a little technical hiccup there, but we are allowed to talk about the reports as if they are approved by the auditor.



I have AndrÃ© here today also. He's in a different location. We were warned about a snowstorm in Denmark last night. It did not appear to be that bad, but he's sitting in another location. So his voice is sounding a