May 22, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the Asetek Q1 2023 earnings call. My name is Alex. I'll be coordinating the call today. (Operator Instructions)
I'll now hand over to your host, Peter Madsen, CFO, to begin. Please go ahead.
Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Thanks, Alex. And thank you, everybody, and welcome to this Asetek Q1 2023 earnings call. Sorry about the slight delay. My name is Peter Madsen, and I'm the CFO. We have, on another location, AndrÃ© Sloth Eriksen also. AndrÃ©, can we hear you?
AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-CEO&Founder
Yes. Good morning.
Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO
Perfect. Good morning. So we are about to start this call. As you will know, if you've been following us, we pre-announced the figures on April 18, and the figures, as such, are not changed significantly. But of course, there's always some news.
Q1 2023 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript
May 22, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
