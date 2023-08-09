Half Year 2023 Asetek A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 09, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



(audio in progress) My name is Provost, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Asetek A/S half-year 2023 financial reporting earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand the call over to Peter Madsen, Chief Financial Officer. You may begin the conference.



Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



Perfect. Thank you. And yes, welcome to this Asetek half-year 2023 earnings call. Our Board met earlier this morning and they approved the report that we released a couple of hours ago and the presentation we released also a couple of hours ago.



I'm here together with AndrÃ© Sloth Eriksen, our CEO and Founder. Hello, AndrÃ©.



AndrÃ©Sloth Eriksen - Asetek A/S-CEO&Founder



Hello, good afternoon.



Peter Madsen - Asetek A/S-CFO



And what we will do today, as usual is