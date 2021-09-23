Half Year 2021 Aquis Exchange PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Sep 23, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody. A very warm welcome to the Aquis interim results for the 30th of June, 2021. I'm joined today by Jonathan Clelland, who I think you all know, who is actually sitting in our Paris office, which is obviously one of the changes that we've made. Everyone knows that we set up a Paris subsidiary as a result of Brexit. So Jonathan is over there. He's now our COO and Chief Executive Officer of the French entity. And also with Richard Fisher, who's our new Director of Finance.



I'd like to go -- start off going straight through the presentation. So if we could just go through the disclosure statement first and then go straight into the first slide.



This slide, I just wanted to remind everybody exactly what the Aquis Exchange PLC, what we are. We are one company, and we operate 3 different businesses. Those businesses being the Aquis Exchange, the original business that we had, the platform that trades 1,700 stocks across 15 different markets. That now is multiple MTFs because we have the MTF