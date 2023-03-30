Full Year 2022 Aquis Exchange PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 30, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Thank you very much. A very warm welcome to all of you to the presentation of the Aquis Exchange PLC 2022 results. I'm joined here today with Richard Fisher, our CFO.



Richard Fisher - Aquis Exchange PLC - CFO & Director



Hey, good morning, everybody.



Alasdair Frederick Seton Haynes - Aquis Exchange PLC - Founder, CEO & Director



Well, look, this has been a transformational year for Aquis. We've reached many operational milestones. We've achieved a number of the