Q1 2019 Aqualis ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

David Wells - Aqualis ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Thank you, operator. My name is David Wells, I'm the CEO of Aqualis. I'm very pleased here to be giving you the Q1 results of 2019, and I'll be giving this discussion with Kim Boman, our CFO; and also Glen RÃ¸dland, who is our Chairman, to take us through both the Q1 results and also our press announcement for today.



So I'm pleased to announce that we had revenues of $8.2 million during the course of the quarter, with an operating loss of $200,000 at an adjusted EBIT of $100,000. The good news on the quarter is that we had a very strong positive cash flow of USD 1.8 million and our backlog numbers have increased by 15% during the quarter. I should give a little bit more detail but Q1, traditionally, is a little bit weaker than the other quarters and this quarter has