Q3 2019 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 28, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good morning, everybody. For those who don't know me, my name is David Wells. I'm the CEO of AqualisBraemar. I'm very pleased to be standing here again, giving Q3 results for 2019.



As usual, we'll adopt the same format where I will concentrate more on the operational issues, give some highlights, and I will be turning to my colleague, Kim Boman, our CFO, who will give some details on the finances.



So as you can imagine, Q3 has been an extremely busy quarter for us. We announced our merger with Braemar Technical Services at the end of Q2. And since that time, we've been very, very engaged in bringing the 2 companies together. And I'm sure you can imagine, there has been a huge amount of work to do that, to bring 2 cultures together, 2 sets of people together and to bring 2 office setups together.



We've made extremely good progress in that time. And I'll go into that in a bit more detail on the next slide to tell you where we've got to. Very pleasing, though. I think we're ahead of schedule, ahead of where we expected to