Q2 2020 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for tuning in and listening to our Q2 results for 2020. My name is David Wells. I will be giving a summary of the highlights, some input into the technical work that we are doing and a summary and outlook of our expectations. And my colleague, Kim Boman, will also be giving a summary of the financial data.



I apologize that this is a prerecorded webcast. Unfortunately, due to travel restrictions related to COVID, we decided to maintain this format similar to last quarter, which means as a result that we won't have our normal live Q&A session at the end of the presentation. So I would ask if any of you have particular questions that you want answers to, to reach out to either Kim or myself and we'll endeavor to respond to you.



I will just bring your attention to the disclaimer that we will make some forward-looking statements within this presentation.



So moving on to our highlights. I'm pleased to say we've had an excellent quarter. We've achieved well. We've exceeded our