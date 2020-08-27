Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT
David Wells - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO & Director of UK
Good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for tuning in and listening to our Q2 results for 2020. My name is David Wells. I will be giving a summary of the highlights, some input into the technical work that we are doing and a summary and outlook of our expectations. And my colleague, Kim Boman, will also be giving a summary of the financial data.
I apologize that this is a prerecorded webcast. Unfortunately, due to travel restrictions related to COVID, we decided to maintain this format similar to last quarter, which means as a result that we won't have our normal live Q&A session at the end of the presentation. So I would ask if any of you have particular questions that you want answers to, to reach out to either Kim or myself and we'll endeavor to respond to you.
I will just bring your attention to the disclaimer that we will make some forward-looking statements within this presentation.
So moving on to our highlights. I'm pleased to say we've had an excellent quarter. We've achieved well. We've exceeded our
Q2 2020 Aqualisbraemar ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 27, 2020 / NTS GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...