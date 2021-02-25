Q4 2020 Abl Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for listening in as we give our Q4 2020 results and summary of 2020 trading. Apologies, again, that we are unable to give a live broadcast, meaning that we'll not be able to take live Q&A after the presentation. So if you have any queries, please do get in contact with us and we will revert.



So my name is David Wells. I will, as usual, be giving these results with Dean Zuzic, our CFO, who will concentrate on the financial performance. On this occasion, I've also asked Will Cleverly, our Renewables Managing Director, to give some perspective on our renewables performance since this is becoming an increasingly robust part of our offering and of which we have a strong focus and high ambitions.



Turning to the next slide. I would just like to remind you about our disclaimer because we have some forward-looking statements within this presentation.



So turning to Slide 4. I think the title says it all. 2020 was a significant year for us. In spite of all the difficulties and