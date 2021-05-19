Q1 2021 Aqualisbraemar Loc ASA Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT
David Wells - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO & Director of UK
Good afternoon, everybody. Welcome to AqualisBraemar LOC's Q1 2021 Results, and thank you for joining us. My name is David Wells, and as usual, I will be focusing on the operational performance of the company. And I will be giving this presentation with Dean Zuzic, our CFO, who will give color to our financial performance.
I have to say it's been an exciting quarter, and we have a lot to get through. Unfortunately, we are once again, in these COVID times, still unable to present live and have to use a recorded webinar. So we can't take Q&A after the presentation. If you have any questions, then please contact us by e-mail or telephone afterwards.
So moving to Slide 3. Just to remind you of our disclaimer and the fact that we're making some forward-looking statements within this presentation.
So turning to Slide 4, our highlights. It's been a very, very busy quarter, but we're happy with our results on many levels. The market, as you can imagine, has not been easy. Many countries have been in lockdown, and
