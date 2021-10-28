Q3 2021 Aqualisbraemar Loc ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 10:00AM GMT

David Wells - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO & Director of UK



Good afternoon, everybody. Many thanks for joining us as we give our Q3 results. Lots to report as ever as we made some good progress during the quarter. As usual, I'll be giving this update with Dean Zuzic, our CFO, and he will concentrate on trading numbers, whilst I focus mainly on ongoing operations. Once again, we're giving these results through a prerecorded webcast, which is not ideal, so we can't take live Q&A afterwards. Therefore, if you do seek any clarifications, please reach out to us, and we will respond to your query.



So moving to Slide 3. Just to remind you of our disclaimer, since we are giving some forward-looking statements during the presentation.



Okay. Moving to Slide 4. So let's give some details. We've had a satisfactory quarter. Q3 does tend to be a seasonally weaker quarter due to the effects of a cessation of marine activities offshore India during the southwest monsoon, and also due to heavy staff vacations. Revenues were USD 38 million, up 9% on pro forma results for Q3 2020 and more or less