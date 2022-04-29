Q1 2022 Aqualisbraemar Loc ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2022 / 06:15AM GMT

Reuben Segal - AqualisBraemar LOC ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. My name is Reuben Segal. I'm the CEO of the ABL Group. I'm delighted as well to let you know I'm joined by our CFO, Dean Zuzic, today, and we'll be taking you through the ABL Group Q1 presentation, our figures and our expectations for the market.



So like I said, I'm going to give you some highlights of where we were during Q1, some of the new projects that we've been working on, some of our ideas for the market, and then particularly, our performance and what you can expect from us going forward. Dean will give you more information on our financials, and at the end of the presentation, I will give you a summary and a wrap up of what we expect for Q2 as well.



It has been a record-breaking quarter. It is record breaking in revenues, record breaking in EBIT,