Aug 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Dean Zuzic
ABL Group ASA - CFO
* Reuben Segal
ABL Group ASA - CEO
* Katherine Phillips
ABL Group ASA - Managing Director, OWC
=====================
Reuben Segal - ABL Group ASA - CEO
Okay. Good morning, everyone. Good morning, everyone in the room, everybody online as well. Welcome to the ABL Group Q2 presentation of our figures. My name is Reuben Segal. I'm the Group CEO. I'm also delighted to tell you, I'm joined today by Dean Zuzic, our Group CFO. And between us, we're going to go through the Q2 results in the presentation and give you a flavor of what's been happening over the last few months.
So as I said, I'm going to give you a summary of how we've done some of the highlights, some of the projects we've been doing as well as some of the figures. Dean will take you through the financial results, and then I will give you a round up at the end. Also, just so you're aware, we'll also have a live Q
Q2 2022 Abl Group ASA Earnings and Floating Wind Technical Talk Presentation Transcript
Aug 31, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...