Q4 2022 Abl Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Reuben Segal - ABL Group ASA - CEO



Hi. Good morning and welcome to the ABL Q4 presentation. My name is Reuben Siegel. I'm the group CEO and I'm delighted today to be joined by our new CFO, Stuart Jackson, who will be presenting the financial figures during the later part of the presentation.



So I'm going to jump straight into our operational performance and a summary of our figures for 2022. 2022 was a transformational year for ABL Group. It was an excellent year, both in terms of revenues, in EBIT, in performance, in cash, and every other aspect of the organization and the business. We concluded the year with a record $168 million of revenues with an EBIT of $15.5 million. This EBIT margin and the revenues were generated through -- predominantly through our Longitude engineering