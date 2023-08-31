Q2 2023 Abl Group ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 31, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT

Reuben Segal - ABL Group ASA - CEO



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the ABL Group Q2 results. My name is Reuben Segal. I'm the Group CEO, and I'm also joined this morning by Stuart Jackson, the Group CFO. Just so you're all aware, if you would like to ask any questions, please do so after the presentation, or you may also ask questions in the chat room, which we'll get to at the end of the presentation.



I'm going to kick off the presentation, giving you highlights of our Q2 results. Stuart is then going to take you through more detail of the financials, a little bit more information on each of the businesses. And then I will take you through some of the operational update and our outlook going forward for the rest of 2023.



As always, I draw your attention to the disclaimer in the presentation. Please feel free to read this at your own leisure. So let's jump straight into the Q2 results.



It's always a pleasure standing here and talking about our results over the past few years. Once again, our Q2 results were excellent. From our point of view, we had record-high revenues,