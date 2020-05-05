Nine Months 2020 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good morning, everybody. It's Marcus StrÃ¶mberg here, and welcome to this presentation of our interim report of our third quarter.



And I will go to Page #[3]. And then of course, these times have been very strange and a lot of work for us because of the corona outbreak. It has had a large impact operational on the organization, but the financial effect has been limited. And as a part of the society, our company has simply focused, and we have done a lot of work during this quarter.



I'll just give you a short introduction what has happened in the different segments. And if we start with our upper secondary schools, we are the biggest operator in Sweden. And just in the middle of March, the