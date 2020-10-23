Q1 2021 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Today, I'm pleased to present the CEO, Marcus Strömberg; and the CFO, Katarina Wilson.



Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So thank you very much, and good morning, everybody, and thank you for your time. Marcus StrÃ¶mberg here. And together with me, I have our CFO, Katarina Wilson. I will start to give a short introduction to this start of the new year. And we must say that we have had a fantastic start of this year, and we will try to give you as good a presentation as possible.



So I go to Page #2, the CEO introduction. And of course, the focus for us is to the overview and see how our students' numbers develop. And we can see that we are now 5% up when it comes to our school segments and the organic revenue growth is more than 7%. And that is really, really good numbers, and that is key for us, that focus on the student number and the organic growth.

