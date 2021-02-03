Half Year 2021 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So thank you very much, Marcus StrÃ¶mberg here from snowy Stockholm. And we have a lot of very happy children at our preschools and schools that are enjoying all the snow that there are for the moment.



So welcome to this presentation of our Q2 report. And I will just start making short introduction and then hand over to Katarina Wilson. She's sitting next to me. And I think this report is very stable, and we see a positive development now in almost all of AcadeMedia's different segments.



What we very happy to see is that we have an organic revenue growth of more than 7%. And that is a result of all our good schools, good quality schools, and, of course, also the development in the Adult Education. And I must say that we see a demand