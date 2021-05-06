Q3 2021 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Marcus Strömberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good morning, everybody. Marcus StrÃ¶mberg here, CEO of AcadeMedia; together with Katarina Wilson, our CFO. And I will just start with a short introduction in -- from this rainy Stockholm this morning.



And if you look at into our presentation, you can say that you, at the first page, you meet some of our Upper Secondary students that has developed their own Robot Wars carrier. So we have a lot of vocational program with IT profile, and it's really nice to see all these students.



And then if we go to Page #2, you can say that this quarter, we continue our stable development. The demand of education of our different programs is still very high. We have a growth of more than 9%. Our organic revenue growth is 7.3%. And it's also very