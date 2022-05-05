May 05, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT
Operator
Welcome to AcadeMedia Audiocast with Teleconference Third Quarter 2021 to 2022. (Operator Instructions) And afterwards, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Marcus StrÃ¶mberg; and CFO, Katarina Wilson. Speaker, please begin.
Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President - CEO & Acting Head of Preschool Segment
So thank you very much, and good morning. This is Marcus StrÃ¶mberg and Katarina Wilson, and we will go through with quarter 3 report from AcadeMedia. And I will give you a short introduction first, and then I will hand over to Katarina to go through the numbers.
And AcadeMedia has now gone back to be more normal after the situation with the pandemic, and we have more physical presence at our School. And we are also very happy to see that our Preschool international strategy is going more back to our original plan. And as we have mentioned in the report, we've grown our preschool with 5 -- more than 5%, and we are going back to the normal
Q3 2022 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript
