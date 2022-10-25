Q1 2023 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AcadeMedia Q1 2022-2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to CEO, Marcus Stromberg; and CFO, Katarina Wilson.



Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



Thank you very much. And we say good morning to you all to this presentation of the Q1 result of AcadeMedia. I will make a short introduction and then I will hand over to Katarina.



And if we look at this first quarter, we can say that we have started in a good and stable way with a good growth and the demand in the education sector is strong and we believe it will continue to be strong. We have grown a lot. We have grown the preschool segment with more than 8%. And in Germany, that has been a focused market for us. We have grown with more than 20%. In Germany, we have added, according to the plan, 15 new units. And we have also entered a new country, that is the Netherlands. And we have started to acquire a platform of maybe 10