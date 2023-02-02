Q2 2023 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 02, 2023 / 08:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the AcadeMedia Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marcus Stromberg, CEO. Please go ahead.



Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So thank you very much, and good morning, everybody. And I will just give you some short introduction and then hand over to Katarina Wilson, and she will go through the quarter 2 report of AcadeMedia.



So if we look at Page #2 and look at AcadeMedia. So we have started this new year in a very good way. The demand is very high. We are now approaching 100,000 children in our schools, and we have had a continued strong demand. The number of students are up almost 6%. And if we look at the preschools, it's around 13%. And we are now running schools in 4 countries, and we have developed also the Compulsory Schools and the Upper Secondary in Germany through the acquisition of FAWZ.



And