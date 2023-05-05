May 05, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT
Welcome to the AcadeMedia Q3 Report 2023. (Operator Instructions)
Now I will hand the conference over to the speakers CEO, Marcus Stromberg; and CFO, Katarina Wilson. Please go ahead.
Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO
Good morning, everybody, to this presentation of AcadeMedia's Quarter 3 Results. We have a very good morning here in Stockholm and it's me, Marcus Stromberg, CEO; and Katarina Wilson, CFO. And I will just start with a short introduction and Katarina will go through the numbers. And this quarter is the first quarter where we have full impact of the inflation and the cost in AcadeMedia's result and it's about the lease contracts and other costs that also of course has increased. But due to good preparations, cost reductions mainly at administrative costs, we have managed to have a quite stable result this quarter and we also see very good growth numbers. The revenue is growing with more than 10% and we also have a student increase and children
Q3 2023 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript
