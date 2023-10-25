Q1 2024 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 25, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Marcus StrÃ¶mberg - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-President&CEO



So good morning, everybody, and welcome to this Q1 interim report from AcadeMedia that also represents the new school year for us. And I will just start to make some initial remarks, and then I will hand over to Katarina to go through the numbers.



And this school year has started, in fact, in a very good way. And what is very positive is the organic of the company. So we have continued to grow more than 5% when it comes to students, and we have also had an organic growth of more than 6%. And this gives us a turnover growth of more than 10%.



And of course, we have invested a lot in organic growth and we have also developed our campuses. We have built one unique position when it comes to vocational training, both at Upper Secondary