Q2 2024 AcadeMedia AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2024 / 08:30AM GMT

Katarina Wilson - AcadeMedia AB(publ)-Acting CEO and COO



Hello, and welcome to our second quarter reporting. I'm Katarina Wilson, I'm acting CEO, and today I have Hanna ClausÃ©n and acting CFO with me, as she is a colleague of mine since many years. Before I start presenting the quarter, I would like to tell you that Marcus is sending his best regards is now recovering from you scheduled surgery and the plan is that he will be back within a few weeks as we have already communicated.



Quarter two an another strong quarter, net sales increased by 9.7%, and what is really encouraging is that the Adult Education Segment for the second quarter running is showing improved earnings and profitability. In total AcadeMedia adjusted EBIT was in line with last year SEK204 million, and this is despite continued inflation as well as the full effect of the annual salary revision of 4.1%.



And we were already indicating in the last quarter that the annual school voucher adjustment in January 2024 would compensate for the high costs. The school voucher should be inflation