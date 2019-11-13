Nine Months 2019 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 13, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Manager of IR



Good afternoon. And welcome for attending the presentation on the 9 months 2019 results of the ACEA Group. Giuseppe Gola, CFO of the company, will be reporting on the results. And at the end, Giuseppe and I will be available for the Q&A session. Thank you very much.



Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CFO and Director of Finance, Administration & Control



Thank you very much, Ira, and welcome to you all.



So the first 9 months of 2019 delivered very good results, in line or, in most of the cases, above the budget targets and above the guidance that we provided. EBITDA reached 769 months (sic) [EUR 769 million] at the end of September 2019, up 20 -- 12% versus the first 9 months of 2018. EBIT, EUR 403 million, up 6 months (sic) [6%] versus the first 9