Full Year 2019 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the 2019 results of the ACEA Group. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Angrisani that is the IR manager of ACEA.
Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Manager of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you very much for connecting to the conference call for the presentation of the ACEA Group results as at 31 December 2019. Mr. Donnarumma and Mr. Gola will hold the presentation, and then there will be a Q&A session. Stefano, you have the floor.
Stefano Antonio Donnarumma - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you very much for connecting to the conference call. Now we held this morning the Board of Directors, as you know. And this is the last Board of Directors meeting for this mandate, basically. And so until the shareholders' meeting of the 28th of April, there will be no meetings unless
