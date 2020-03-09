Full Year 2019 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 09, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

2019 results of the ACEA Group.



Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Manager of IR



Mr. Donnarumma and Mr. Gola will hold the presentation, and then there will be a Q&A session. Stefano, you have the floor.



Stefano Antonio Donnarumma - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you very much for connecting to the conference call. Now we held this morning the Board of Directors, as you know. And this is the last Board of Directors meeting for this mandate, basically. And so until the shareholders' meeting of the 28th of April, there will be no meetings unless