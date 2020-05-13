Q1 2020 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 13, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good evening. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the presentation of the ACEA Group's Q1 2020 results. (Operator Instructions)



And now I would like to hand you over to Mrs. Ira Angrisani, IR Manager of ACEA Group. Please go ahead.



Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Manager of IR



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for attending the ACEA Group's Q1 2020 results. Mr. Donnarumma, the CEO, will start the presentation and then he will hand you over to Mr. Gola, the CFO, who will be illustrating the financial results.



Stefano Antonio Donnarumma;Chief Executive Officer -



Good afternoon. Thank you very much for attending. I'll be referring to Slide #1 since the presentation has already been made available.



But I will not confine myself to the results of Q1 only, as I will be referring to the latest 3 years -- the past 3 years as a whole. As you may know, the past 3 years have been very positive, very good for the company. In 2017, we disclosed a very challenging business plan, which enabled