ACEA S.p.A. - Special Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Manager of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Elvira Angrisani, Head of Investor Relations in ACEA. Thank you for joining in. And for well-known reasons, we're holding a virtual event.



Anyhow, it's a great pleasure to welcome you at the presentation of ACEA's business plan for 2020-2024. The business plan is in basic continuity with the past, but it also includes very interesting new elements that will be outlined by our CEO, Mr. Giuseppe Gola.



We'll also have a Q&A session with the participation of our CEO and also our colleagues, Mr. Giovanni Papaleo, Chief Financial Officer of the Group (sic) [Chief Operating Officer of the Group]; Mr. Fabio Paris, Chief Financial Officer; and Mr. Valerio Marra, Chief Commercial Officer. Our Chair, Mrs. Michaela Castelli will start our proceedings.



Please, you have the floor, Mrs. Chair.



Michaela Castelli - ACEA S.p.A. - Non-Executive Chairperson



Thank you, and good morning to you all. Welcome. We are here in a virtual event. Once again, for sure this is a situation