Full Year 2020 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 10, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Welcome, and thank you for joining the results as at the 31st of December 2020 of the ACEA Group.



Ladies and gentlemen, good evening, and thank you very much for joining us during this conference call. Giuseppe Gola, CEO; Fabio Paris, CFO; and Stefano Songini, Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability will now start the presentation, after which there will be a Q&A session.



Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Just a second, we are connected from remote. So good evening. This is Giuseppe Gola. Good evening to everyone, and thank you for joining the presentation of the results of 2020.



Well, I have to say I am very proud of the results that we are going to disclose. We are at the end of a year that has been very difficult for all us with the complications