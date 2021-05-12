Q1 2021 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining ACEA Group Conference Call on Q1 2021 results. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Ms. Ira Angrisani, Head of Investor Relations of ACEA Group.



Elvira Angrisani -



[Interpreted] Now ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon, and thank you very much for joining this conference call on the presentation of the ACEA Group for the first quarter of 2021. The results will be presented by the CEO, Mr. Gola and the CFO, Mr. Paris. During the Q&A, we will also have Mr. Songini, Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability and myself will also take a part to the Q&A together with the CEO and the CFO.



Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



[Interpreted] Thank you very much, Ira. And welcome to the presentation of the results of Q1 2021. Page 2 of the presentation. We have a snapshot of the highlights of the quarter. Before getting into