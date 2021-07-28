Q2 2021 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Elvira Angrisani -



Thank you, and good afternoon, and thank you for connecting to this conference call on the presentation of the results of the first half of 2021. The CEO, Mr. Gola; and the CFO, Mr. Paris will present the results. At the end, we shall have a Q&A session and with us at that point, we also should have Mr. Songini, who is Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability.



Giuseppe, you have the floor.



Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Welcome to the presentation of the quarterly results. The results are in line with our recent performance, and they are positive. On Page 2 of the presentation, you can see the key financial highlights. We closed the