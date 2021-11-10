Q3 2021 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2021 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the presentation of results as of September 30, 2021, of the ACEA Group. (Operator Instructions) Now I would like to hand the floor to Ms. Elvira Angrisani, the Head of Investor Relations at ACEA.



Elvira Angrisani -



Good afternoon. Thank you for connecting to the presentation of the ACEA Group results as of September 30, 2021. Mr. Giuseppe Gola, the CEO; and Mr. Fabio Paris, the CFO, will now illustrate the presentation, and then we'll have a Q&A session where Giuseppe Gola and Fabio Paris will be present, together with Stefano Songini, the Director of Investor Relations and sustainability and myself. Giuseppe, the floor is for you.



Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good afternoon, Elvira. Good afternoon, everyone. The results as of September 30, 2021, is still very good. We are in a good trend continuing on to the results of the first half of the year. Page 2 of the presentation shows the main financials. EBITDA stands at EUR 930 million for the