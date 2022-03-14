Q4 2021 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 14, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much for attending this presentation of the results of the -- 2021 results, a year which closed in a positive manner despite the context; first due to the pandemic and then the energy prices and the volatility of the energy prices. If you go to the presentation, Page 2, you can see all the main key indicators, which show a positive trend, in some cases in line with the