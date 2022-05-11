May 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
And now I would like to leave you the floor to the IR of ACEA.
Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR
This is Ira Angrisani. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Q1 2022 Results Conference Call of the ACEA Group.
We are here with the CEO and the CFO of the company, who will be reporting on the results of the first quarter and then will be available together with the Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability and myself for the Q&A session. Giuseppe?
Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director
Good evening. Thank you very much, Ira, and welcome to our call on the Q1 2022 results. I would say that the first quarter was in line and slightly better than our expectations.
Our EBITDA -- our group EBITDA amounted to EUR 380 million, up 2% compared with the previous year. Net profit, EUR 99 million, 20% up on the previous year.
Q1 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript
May 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT
