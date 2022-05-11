Q1 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Giuseppe Gola - ACEA S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Good evening. Thank you very much, Ira, and welcome to our call on the Q1 2022 results. I would say that the first quarter was in line and slightly better than our expectations.



Our EBITDA -- our group EBITDA amounted to EUR 380 million, up 2% compared with the previous year. Net profit, EUR 99 million, 20% up on the previous year.