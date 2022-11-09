Q3 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining our conference call on the results of ACEA on the first 9 months of the year. Mr. Paris, CFO of the group, will outline the results. And later on, together with Mr. Songini, who is the person responsible for Investor Relations and together with me, we will take your questions.



Fabio Paris - ACEA S.p.A. - CFO



Good evening. Now Page 2 of the presentation, and we start illustrating the performance of the group for the first 9 months of the year. As you can see, the good performance of the group continue, thanks to the good growth and the operational efficiency of the group. As you can see, the EBITDA