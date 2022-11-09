Q3 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining ACEA Conference Call on Results of the First 9 Months of 2022. (Operator Instructions)
At this point, I'd like to hand you over to Ms. Ira Angrisani, Head of Investor Relations of ACEA.
Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR
Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. Thank you very much for joining our conference call on the results of ACEA on the first 9 months of the year. Mr. Paris, CFO of the group, will outline the results. And later on, together with Mr. Songini, who is the person responsible for Investor Relations and together with me, we will take your questions.
Fabio Paris - ACEA S.p.A. - CFO
Good evening. Now Page 2 of the presentation, and we start illustrating the performance of the group for the first 9 months of the year. As you can see, the good performance of the group continue, thanks to the good growth and the operational efficiency of the group. As you can see, the EBITDA
