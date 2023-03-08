Mar 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the presentation of results of the ACEA Group as of December 31, 2022. (Operator Instructions)
Let me now yield the floor to Ms. Ira Angrisani, the Head of Investor Relations for ACEA, please.
Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good afternoon. Thanks for connecting to the presentation of results of the ACEA Group as of December 31. Mr. Fabio Paris, the CFO of the company; and Mr. Stefano Songini, the Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability will now present the results, and then we'll go on with the Q&A session. Fabio?
Fabio Paris - ACEA S.p.A. - CFO
Thank you, Ira. Good afternoon, everyone. So let's move on to the presentation. We will begin with slide at Page 2. So of course, the market situation and the market environment in 2022 is well known to all of us. It has been characterized especially in the second part of the second semester by a macroeconomic scenario, which was heavily affected by the price of energy
Q4 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...