Q4 2022 Acea SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 08, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call operator. Welcome to the presentation of results of the ACEA Group as of December 31, 2022. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now yield the floor to Ms. Ira Angrisani, the Head of Investor Relations for ACEA, please.



Elvira Angrisani - ACEA S.p.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good afternoon. Thanks for connecting to the presentation of results of the ACEA Group as of December 31. Mr. Fabio Paris, the CFO of the company; and Mr. Stefano Songini, the Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability will now present the results, and then we'll go on with the Q&A session. Fabio?



Fabio Paris - ACEA S.p.A. - CFO



Thank you, Ira. Good afternoon, everyone. So let's move on to the presentation. We will begin with slide at Page 2. So of course, the market situation and the market environment in 2022 is well known to all of us. It has been characterized especially in the second part of the second semester by a macroeconomic scenario, which was heavily affected by the price of energy